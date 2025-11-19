PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,445 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,394.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3,024.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Summa Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $48.76 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average is $48.58.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.