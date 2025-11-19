Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK Position Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1,998.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,163,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,144,000 after buying an additional 1,108,516 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 507.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,290,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,965 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $97,935,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,038.9% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 758,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,828,000 after acquiring an additional 692,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4,770.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 641,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,679,000 after purchasing an additional 627,918 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $35,406.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,741.58. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $118,917.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,929. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.58.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $83.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.43. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

