PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 3,694 Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,384 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 93.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,216,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,078 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 14,785,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $886,174,000 after buying an additional 4,853,498 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,524,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,746,000 after buying an additional 4,729,657 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,994,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,700,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.0%

TD stock opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.05 and a 200-day moving average of $74.51. The company has a market capitalization of $138.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

