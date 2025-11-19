PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 9,183 Shares of Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 80.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth about $3,757,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXE opened at $117.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.66. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $123.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $136.00 price target on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Expand Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.32.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

