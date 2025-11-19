Critical Survey: Currenc Group (CURR) & Its Competitors

Currenc Group (NASDAQ:CURR – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Currenc Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Currenc Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Currenc Group -84.72% N/A -34.02% Currenc Group Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Currenc Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Currenc Group $40.23 million -$39.47 million -3.18 Currenc Group Competitors $203.60 million -$18.84 million 93.13

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Currenc Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Currenc Group. Currenc Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

56.0% of Currenc Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of Currenc Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Currenc Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Currenc Group 1 1 1 1 2.50 Currenc Group Competitors 241 267 217 3 1.98

Currenc Group currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 230.43%. Given Currenc Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Currenc Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Currenc Group has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Currenc Group’s competitors have a beta of -0.09, meaning that their average stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Currenc Group competitors beat Currenc Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Currenc Group Company Profile

Currenc Group, Inc. engages in operating a fintech banking platform. It operates through the following segments: Remittance Services, Sales of Airtime, and Other Services. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

