Reviewing Lakeside (LSH) and Its Peers

Lakeside (NASDAQ:LSH – Get Free Report) is one of 45 public companies in the “TRANS – SERVICES” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Lakeside to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Lakeside has a beta of 2.88, suggesting that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lakeside’s competitors have a beta of 0.87, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Lakeside shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeside $17.79 million -$5.25 million -1.43 Lakeside Competitors $8.79 billion $179.07 million 18.14

This table compares Lakeside and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lakeside’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lakeside. Lakeside is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeside and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeside -29.49% -236.84% -46.64% Lakeside Competitors 2.83% -225.72% -0.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lakeside and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeside 1 0 0 0 1.00 Lakeside Competitors 469 1467 1594 94 2.36

As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 8.61%. Given Lakeside’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lakeside has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Lakeside competitors beat Lakeside on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Lakeside Company Profile

Lakeside Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border supply chain solution in the United States, China, South Korea, and internationally. It offers a range of integrated services under cross-border ocean freight solutions and cross-border airfreight solutions, including cross-border freight consolidation and forwarding services, customs clearance services, warehousing and distribution services, and U.S. domestic ground transportation services. The company customers include logistics service companies serving e-commerce platforms, social commerce platforms, and manufacturers to sell and transport consumer and industrial goods. Lakeside Holding Limited was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois. Lakeside Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Jiushen Transport LLC.

