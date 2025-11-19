JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLDGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.36 and last traded at $52.36, with a volume of 248726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.30.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average of $52.17.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPLD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $430,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 198,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

