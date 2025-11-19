OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Stock Price Up 5.4% – What’s Next?

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report) traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.50 and last traded at GBX 8.33. 241,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 277,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.90.
OptiBiotix Health Stock Down 1.3%
The stock has a market cap of £8.06 million, a P/E ratio of -260.00 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.58.
OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX (1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptiBiotix Health had a negative return on equity of 36.76% and a negative net margin of 524.43%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About OptiBiotix Health
OptiBiotix Health plc (AIM: OPTI), which was formed in March 2012, brings science to the development of compounds which modify the human microbiome – the collective genome of the microbes in the body – in order to prevent and manage human disease and promote wellness.
OptiBiotix has an extensive R&D programme working with leading academics in the development of microbial strains, compounds, and formulations which are used as active ingredients and supplements.
