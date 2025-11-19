Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Trading 19% Higher – What’s Next?

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 19% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.44. 1,197,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 417% from the average session volume of 231,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$2.85 target price on Graphite One and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.85.

Get Graphite One alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Graphite One

Graphite One Stock Up 19.0%

Graphite One Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of C$231.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.94.

(Get Free Report)

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. The company holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 135 mining claims located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.