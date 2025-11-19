iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $119.71 and last traded at $120.3520, with a volume of 184215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.97.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.65. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 239,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,975,000 after purchasing an additional 44,909 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,525.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 220,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,176,000 after buying an additional 207,184 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,523,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

