KBC Group NV Has $203,000 Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 33.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOYA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Voya Financial by 225.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 44.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 205.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $69.75 on Wednesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $83.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.70.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.55%.The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Voya Financial

About Voya Financial

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.