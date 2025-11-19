KBC Group NV Sells 2,577 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $74.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $70.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 703.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.43. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%.The business had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 6,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $437,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 53,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,908.20. This represents a 10.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $412,920.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 258,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,760,583.86. This represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 77,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,225 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

