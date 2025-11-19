Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 27.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 2.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 213,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $85.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.69. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.45 and a one year high of $88.88.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 9.94%.The company had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 31,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $2,550,724.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,226.80. This represents a 52.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $1,066,905.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 25,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,170.27. The trade was a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,264. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

