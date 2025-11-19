Empirical Finance LLC Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $278.21 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $311.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.9678 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

