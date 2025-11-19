Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 10,975.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 977.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.69.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $77.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 123.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $754.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.35 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Patrick G. Ryan acquired 276,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,340,706.56. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 13,699,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,205,874.56. This represents a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

