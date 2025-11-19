Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Stock Holdings Reduced by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 796,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 107,000 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for about 1.0% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Micron Technology worth $98,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 100.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.18.

Micron Technology Stock Down 5.6%

MU stock opened at $228.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.38. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,848,176.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 40,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,450,574.74. This trade represents a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total transaction of $873,578.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 396,578 shares in the company, valued at $92,557,339.42. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 409,756 shares of company stock valued at $85,308,033 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

