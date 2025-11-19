KBC Group NV Has $245,000 Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 403.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,331.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.78. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $44.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $253.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.390-2.410 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REXR shares. Wall Street Zen cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. BNP Paribas cut Rexford Industrial Realty to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.