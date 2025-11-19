KBC Group NV Has $229,000 Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 268.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 844,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,301,000 after acquiring an additional 615,257 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 130.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 828,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,428,000 after purchasing an additional 468,944 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $33,615,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $24,452,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 637.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,430,000 after buying an additional 188,917 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $121.53 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $141.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $679.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.840 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OLLI

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 1,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.92, for a total value of $183,519.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,663.36. This represents a 27.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,117 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $275,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,520. This represents a 45.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,890 shares of company stock worth $17,057,659. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.