Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 53.1% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE BRX opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average of $26.45.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $340.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.23 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 24.70%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.23-2.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.50 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $705,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 302,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,537,953.97. The trade was a 7.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

