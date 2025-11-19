KBC Group NV Sells 1,318 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. $ALV

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 1,892.3% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Autoliv by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 975.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 63.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

ALV opened at $117.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.56 and its 200-day moving average is $115.36. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.49 and a 1-year high of $129.54.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The auto parts company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALV shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Autoliv from $132.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

