KBC Group NV Lowers Holdings in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 196.0% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $125.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.80. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $89.10 and a 1-year high of $142.04. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 18.85%.The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTFC. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.92.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

