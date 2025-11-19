KBC Group NV Trims Stock Position in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 27.4% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,452,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the second quarter worth $400,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX
In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $272,317.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,988.30. This represents a 11.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 1,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $261,807.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,623.21. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,033. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on TD SYNNEX
TD SYNNEX Price Performance
NYSE:SNX opened at $146.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.43. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.23 and a 12 month high of $167.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.53. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 1.27%.The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.950 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.
About TD SYNNEX
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TD SYNNEX
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- What’s on the Thanksgiving Table? A Stock Pick for Every Course
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Why Home Depot’s Pain Could Be a Long-Term Investor’s Gain
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Qualcomm’s Bulls Are Running Out of Room to Be Wrong
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.