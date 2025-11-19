KBC Group NV Trims Stock Position in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 27.4% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,452,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the second quarter worth $400,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $272,317.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,988.30. This represents a 11.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 1,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $261,807.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,623.21. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,033. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.55.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

NYSE:SNX opened at $146.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.43. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.23 and a 12 month high of $167.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.53. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 1.27%.The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.950 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

