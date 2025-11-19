KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 557.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 5,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $867,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 455,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,901,000 after buying an additional 333,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $316.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $235.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $308.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $330.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total value of $146,491.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,122.48. This trade represents a 16.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher D. Kastner sold 15,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.06, for a total transaction of $4,815,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,876,707.34. This represents a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

