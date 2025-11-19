SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 450 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLMR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Palomar by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Palomar by 14.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Palomar by 1.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 5.8% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palomar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.31, for a total transaction of $576,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 367,388 shares in the company, valued at $42,363,510.28. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,218 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,060 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palomar Stock Up 0.9%

PLMR opened at $129.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.25. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.42 and a 52 week high of $175.85.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 22.71%.The business had revenue of $65.74 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $168.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Palomar from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Palomar from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Palomar

About Palomar

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.