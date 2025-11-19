Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 0.9% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 38,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MetLife from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

MET stock opened at $75.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.95. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.87.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. MetLife had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

