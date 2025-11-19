Brown Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March $PMAR

Brown Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,968 shares during the quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PMAR. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 25,470 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 10.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 25,963 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 6.7% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 3.6% in the second quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 14.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,512,000 after buying an additional 170,465 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PMAR opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $694.64 million, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $42.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.78.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

