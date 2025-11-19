10,662 Shares in OUTFRONT Media Inc. $OUT Bought by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 97.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 42.4% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 6,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in OUTFRONT Media by 113.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at OUTFRONT Media

In other OUTFRONT Media news, major shareholder Pep Viii Gp Llc sold 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $151,704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,913,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,983,462.78. This represents a 48.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Emilio Bonanni sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $79,961.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,814.60. This trade represents a 49.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. New Street Research set a $24.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cowen raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE OUT opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.82.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.21). OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 6.86%.The firm had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. OUTFRONT Media’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

OUTFRONT Media Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.47%.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

