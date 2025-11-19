Empirical Finance LLC Has $11.48 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 0.6% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 259,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,288,000 after purchasing an additional 24,740 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Bank of America by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 62,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 33,963 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $54.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

