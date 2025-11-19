Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.19 and last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 5844070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and thirteen have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $39.90.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.99.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $410.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.64 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 12.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Enphase Energy has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 10,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $309,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,630,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,435,447.76. The trade was a 0.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 124.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 43.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

