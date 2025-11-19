Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.7% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average of $60.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $112.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.