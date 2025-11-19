iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is Brown Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Brown Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 9.4% of Brown Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Brown Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $4,503,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $663.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $696.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $693.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $672.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $637.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

