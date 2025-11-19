Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL Shares Acquired by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Cruises makes up about 1.6% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $251.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.07. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $164.01 and a 1 year high of $366.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.90%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total value of $309,936.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,571.84. This represents a 7.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $353.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $330.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $337.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $360.00 price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.82.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

