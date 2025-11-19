L Barbee Iv Ponder Sells 9,790 Shares of Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT – Get Free Report) General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 9,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $570,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 135,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,911,574.56. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

L Barbee Iv Ponder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 56 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $3,435.04.

Globalstar Trading Up 2.1%

GSAT opened at $60.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -134.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.01. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $65.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globalstar ( NASDAQ:GSAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.85 million during the quarter. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 17.80%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Globalstar has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on GSAT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Globalstar in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Globalstar from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Globalstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Globalstar by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 79,185 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Globalstar in the second quarter worth $3,037,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

