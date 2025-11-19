Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fluence Energy, Inc. $FLNC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,171,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after buying an additional 2,076,668 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 152.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 925,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 558,498 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 1,441.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 900,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 842,257 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 2,140.2% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 585,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 558,967 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Insurance CO lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLNC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.48.

FLNC opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.05 and a beta of 2.88.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

