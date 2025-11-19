Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $69,000 Investment in Savara Inc. $SVRA

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Savara in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Savara during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Savara by 17.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

SVRA opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07. The company has a market cap of $848.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.45. Savara Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Savara ( NASDAQ:SVRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Savara Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SVRA. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Savara to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Savara from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Savara from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.29.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

