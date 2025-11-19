Savant Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Crane $CR

Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 70.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Crane by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in Crane by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 10,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 58.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crane

In other Crane news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 20,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $4,007,257.34. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 33,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,801.24. This trade represents a 38.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Crane from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson set a $235.00 target price on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.60.

Crane Stock Performance

CR opened at $179.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.52. Crane has a 1 year low of $127.04 and a 1 year high of $203.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $589.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.54 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Crane has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

