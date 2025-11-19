Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 28,189 American Vanguard Corporation $AVD

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 28,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in American Vanguard in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 40.6% during the second quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 15,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AVD. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

American Vanguard Stock Down 1.6%

AVD opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. American Vanguard Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $6.61.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). American Vanguard had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $119.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.00 million.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

