Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $84,000 Position in Kaltura, Inc. $KLTR

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Kaltura by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kaltura by 10.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Kaltura during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kaltura in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 25,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

KLTR stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.00 million, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Kaltura, Inc. has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78.

Kaltura ( NASDAQ:KLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 million. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 54.84%. Kaltura has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In other news, CFO John N. Doherty sold 38,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $56,789.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,441,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,222.40. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eyal Manor sold 27,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $50,879.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 340,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,953.88. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 85,050 shares of company stock worth $136,631 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLTR. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kaltura from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

