Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $84,000 Position in Kaltura, Inc. $KLTR

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Kaltura by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Kaltura by 10.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Kaltura during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kaltura in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 25,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.
Kaltura Trading Up 1.3%
KLTR stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.00 million, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Kaltura, Inc. has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78.
Insider Transactions at Kaltura
In other news, CFO John N. Doherty sold 38,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $56,789.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,441,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,222.40. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eyal Manor sold 27,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $50,879.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 340,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,953.88. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 85,050 shares of company stock worth $136,631 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLTR. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kaltura from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on KLTR
Kaltura Profile
Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kaltura
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- What’s on the Thanksgiving Table? A Stock Pick for Every Course
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Why Home Depot’s Pain Could Be a Long-Term Investor’s Gain
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Qualcomm’s Bulls Are Running Out of Room to Be Wrong
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.