Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $90,000 in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. $TRVI

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $475,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 15,969.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 22.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRVI opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Trevi Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

