Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $78,000 Position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. $CRDF

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Cardiff Oncology by 44.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,524,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 772,844 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 23.2% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Cardiff Oncology Price Performance

Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $137.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.68. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $5.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cardiff Oncology ( NASDAQ:CRDF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 77.21% and a negative net margin of 10,064.27%.The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. Equities analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRDF has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardiff Oncology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRDF

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.