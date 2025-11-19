Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Latham Group, Inc. $SWIM

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Latham Group by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 46.4% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Latham Group

In other news, Director Frank J. Dellaquila bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,747.36. This trade represents a 29.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $8.75 target price on Latham Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Latham Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Latham Group in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.95.

Latham Group Price Performance

SWIM stock opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.62 million, a PE ratio of -63.99 and a beta of 1.71. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $8.46.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.35 million. Latham Group had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. Latham Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Latham Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

