Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $63,000 in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. $VIR

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 704,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 564,537 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 979.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 560,342 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $2,324,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 466,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 331,701 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 90.9% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 693,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 330,031 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $765.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 2,963.54% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason O’byrne sold 6,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $37,802.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,497.56. This represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $124,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,210,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,826,605.24. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,186,607 shares of company stock worth $13,002,515 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

