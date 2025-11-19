Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 118,820 Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. $TNGX

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) by 92.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,820 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tango Therapeutics were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 182.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 139.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 2,376.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 49,116 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TNGX. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 642,906 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,342.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,813,975 shares in the company, valued at $103,697,825. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,372,501 shares of company stock valued at $18,639,320. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TNGX opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.80% and a negative net margin of 151.15%.The business had revenue of $53.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

