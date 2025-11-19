ProShare Advisors LLC Has $639,000 Stake in Impinj, Inc. $PI

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PI. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Impinj from $217.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

Insider Activity at Impinj

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 4,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.63, for a total value of $768,532.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 297,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,728,549.19. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $589,563.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,764,572 shares in the company, valued at $275,802,603.60. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 389,126 shares of company stock worth $73,966,992. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Price Performance

Impinj stock opened at $144.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.34. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.85 and a 12 month high of $247.06. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Impinj had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.The firm had revenue of $96.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Impinj has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

