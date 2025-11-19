Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. $FDMT

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 33,131.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,250,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,246,419 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 131,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 318.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 89,611 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Down 7.9%

NASDAQ FDMT opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.01. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 174,314.17% and a negative return on equity of 47.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $32,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,128. This trade represents a 42.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,128 shares of company stock worth $92,100 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Further Reading

