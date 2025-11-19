15,545 Shares in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. $TARA Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 229,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,667,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.59. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69.

Protara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

