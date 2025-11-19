ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. $HGV

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HGV. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 136.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth $679,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth $1,757,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 46,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $2,194,871.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 801,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,951,578.54. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 30,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $1,272,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,888.70. The trade was a 33.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

HGV opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $52.08.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.41). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 1.06%.The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 13th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HGV shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

