Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. $CMTG

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMTG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after buying an additional 523,403 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 50.3% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 752,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 251,920 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 374.5% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 423,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 333,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 411,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 170,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Claros Mortgage Trust Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 26.00, a current ratio of 26.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $404.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.11 million for the quarter. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 184.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMTG

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.