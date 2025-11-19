ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. $CARG

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,780,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,909,000 after acquiring an additional 93,722 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 12.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,052,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,560,000 after purchasing an additional 906,830 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 340.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,606,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,808,000 after buying an additional 1,242,076 shares in the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd grew its position in CarGurus by 3.7% during the first quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,782,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in CarGurus by 547.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,398,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,734,000 after buying an additional 1,182,499 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $360,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 441,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,940,901.68. This trade represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ismail Elshareef sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $42,955.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 95,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,826.86. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 41,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,482 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson set a $37.50 target price on CarGurus in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on CarGurus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.95.

CarGurus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $41.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.73.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. CarGurus had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 16.41%.The business had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. CarGurus has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.250 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.670 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Further Reading

