SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Has $39,000 Stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. $MCRB

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 66,182 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 193.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 89,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $223.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

